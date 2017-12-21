Sacramento MLS expansion bid looking for new investor

Just a few hours after MLS announced it wouldn’t be naming a second expansion franchise until 2018, the Sacramento bid made public its steps to further solidify its bid.

Kevin Nagle, who is the leader of the Sacramento bid, released a three-step process in which he looks to strengthen the California capital’s chances of finally being named an MLS franchise after years of work.

The first part of the plan includes a search for a new major investor. Nagle noted in his letter that the combined costs of the MLS expansion fee and stadium construction have risen $150 million since Sacramento initially began its plans to go after an MLS franchise.

Nagle is also looking for additional limited partners to the bid as well as extra support from the community as part of his plan.

Sacramento is fighting with Cincinnati and Detroit for the second of two bids to be awarded by MLS in this round of expansion.