Sacramento MLS expansion bid looking for new investor

Just a few hours after MLS announced it wouldn’t be naming a second expansion franchise until 2018, the Sacramento bid made public its steps to further solidify its bid.
Kevin Nagle, who is the leader of the Sacramento bid, released a three-step process in which he looks to strengthen the California capital’s chances of finally being named an MLS franchise after years of work.
The first part of the plan includes a search for a new major investor. Nagle noted in his letter that the combined costs of the MLS expansion fee and stadium construction have risen $150 million since Sacramento initially began its plans to go after an MLS franchise.
Nagle is also looking for additional limited partners to the bid as well as extra support from the community as part of his plan.
Sacramento is fighting with Cincinnati and Detroit for the second of two bids to be awarded by MLS in this round of expansion.
I was reading about past entry fee/expansion fees to get in MLS. I think Toronto was $10 million.
I hope guys like the Hunts made out like bandits.
I think Montreal price was 30M, which was near the time the MLS allowed Beckham, as part of his contract with the MLS, buy one for 25M. While the Krafts, Hunts and AEG bought franchises cheaply, the spend hundreds of millions keeping teams afloat, especially AEG.
back in ’97 Danny Villanueva told me personally that the MLS asked for 5M as a franchise fee for the LAG, he agreed, but on terms, and was allowed to finance the amount, In ’98 he sold to AEG for 10M,
Way to move the goalposts Garber. Cincy is ready.
“Third, I want to take a quick moment and thank our Mayor Darrell Steinberg for being such a champion and advocate for Republic FC and the MLS bid.” (from Kevin nagle’s statement on the sac republic website) see, the word “champion” doesn’t mean you win. it just means that you fight for a cause or on behalf of other people.
someone please tell Freddy Mercury (queen/we are the champions)
