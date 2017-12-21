Sacramento MLS expansion bid looking for new investor

Sacramento MLS expansion bid looking for new investor

MLS- Expansion

Sacramento MLS expansion bid looking for new investor

Just a few hours after MLS announced it wouldn’t be naming a second expansion franchise until 2018, the Sacramento bid made public its steps to further solidify its bid.

Kevin Nagle, who is the leader of the Sacramento bid, released a three-step process in which he looks to strengthen the California capital’s chances of finally being named an MLS franchise after years of work.

The first part of the plan includes a search for a new major investor. Nagle noted in his letter that the combined costs of the MLS expansion fee and stadium construction have risen $150 million since Sacramento initially began its plans to go after an MLS franchise.

Nagle is also looking for additional limited partners to the bid as well as extra support from the community as part of his plan.

Sacramento is fighting with Cincinnati and Detroit for the second of two bids to be awarded by MLS in this round of expansion.

, , , Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- Expansion

Recent News

Comments

5 comments
  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    I was reading about past entry fee/expansion fees to get in MLS. I think Toronto was $10 million.

    I hope guys like the Hunts made out like bandits.

    Like

    Reply
    • bottlcaps

      I think Montreal price was 30M, which was near the time the MLS allowed Beckham, as part of his contract with the MLS, buy one for 25M. While the Krafts, Hunts and AEG bought franchises cheaply, the spend hundreds of millions keeping teams afloat, especially AEG.

      back in ’97 Danny Villanueva told me personally that the MLS asked for 5M as a franchise fee for the LAG, he agreed, but on terms, and was allowed to finance the amount, In ’98 he sold to AEG for 10M,

      Like

      Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    “Third, I want to take a quick moment and thank our Mayor Darrell Steinberg for being such a champion and advocate for Republic FC and the MLS bid.” (from Kevin nagle’s statement on the sac republic website) see, the word “champion” doesn’t mean you win. it just means that you fight for a cause or on behalf of other people.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home