Sporting KC signs French midfielder Yohan Croizet to a DP contract

Sporting Kansas City is adding a French midfielder to their ranks.

Yohan Croizet is joining the club on a Designated Player contract fro KV Mechelen in the Belgian Super League.

“We are thrilled to complete the signing of Yohan Croizet, a player who embodies many of the qualities we look for at this club,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. “We all look forward to him coming to Kansas City and joining our organization.”

Croizet has spend the last three seasons in the Belgian top flight, where he’s scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists. In his one full season with Mechelen, he led them to a seventh place finish, their best since 2010, while featuring in 37 matches. He made 15 starts in the league this year with three assists.

“This is a successful team with a great stadium, training center and fans,” Croizet said. “It has been my dream to play in MLS, so I am happy to join Sporting KC.”

Croizet’s DP contract runs through the 2020 season with an option year in 2021.