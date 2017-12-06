UCL Wednesday Rewind: Real Madrid defeats Dortmund, Liverpool thumps Spartak, and more

Wednesday saw the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League group stage with several spots still remaining in the knockout round.

A pair of familiar faces squared off in Madrid as Real Madrid welcomed Borussia Dortmund to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos defeated Dortmund 3-1 back in September and was looking to do the same this time around.

Elsewhere, Manchester City faced a trip to Ukraine was Liverpool hosted Spartak Moscow on Merseyside. Napoli needed a win at Feyenoord for a chance of making the next round, as Porto hosted AS Monaco at home.

Here’s a closer look at all of the day’s action:

Real Madrid 3 – Borussia Dortmund 2

The defending UCL holders finished the group stage with a win as Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2. Zinedine Zidane’s side had an early 2-0 lead as Borya Mayoral and Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net after 12 minutes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back for Peter Bosz’s side before halftime, scoring from close range. The Gabon international equalized for Dortmund in the 48th-minute, scoring from a rebound. Lucas Vazquez scored the winner for Madrid after 81 minutes, rifling home from long range for his third goal of the season. Los Blancos finished as runners-up in their group, and next will face Sevilla in La Liga action. Dortmund will join the Europa League after finishing third in Group H.

Liverpool 7 – Spartak Moscow 0

Liverpool clinched the top spot in Group E after a 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow at Anfield. Philippe Coutinho led the team with a hat trick, while Sadio Mane added a brace. Coutinho’s penalty kick opened the scoring in the fourth minute after Mo Salah drew a foul inside of the box. The Brazilian doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 15th-minute, striking home Roberto Firmino’s assist to the bottom right corner. Firmino extended the lead to 3-0 three minutes later for his 11th goal of the season. Mane’s right-footed effort made it 4-0 early in the second-half for the Reds. Coutinho finished off his hat trick after slotting home a left-footed effort just minutes later. The Senegalese winger’s second goal on the night came from close range in the 76th-minute, before Salah finished the scoring on Merseyside. With the loss, Spartak will enter the Europa League Round of 32.

Here’s a rundown of all of Wednesday’s UCL results:

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 – Manchester City 1

NK Maribor 1 – Sevilla 1

Feyenoord 2 – Napoli 1

RB Leipzig 1 – Besiktas 2

FC Porto 5 – AS Monaco 2

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – Apoel Nicosia 0

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will consist of the following teams:

Group Winners: Manchester United, PSG, AS Roma, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Besiktas, Tottenham Hotspur.

Runners-Up: Basel, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place on Monday, December 10th at 6 a.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.