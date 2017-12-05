UEFA Champions League Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

UEFA Champions League Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

Your Running Commentary

UEFA Champions League Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

Four Champions League groups come to a close this afternoon with several spots in the group stages still up for grabs.

Manchester United needs at least a point against CSKA Moscow to get through. Juventus, meanwhile, also needs to get a result when they travel to Greece to take on Olympiakos. They are a single point clear of Portuguese club Sporting CP for on of Group D’s two qualifying spots. It won’t be easy for Sporting to leap over the Italian Champions, though, since they face a tough away test against Barcelona.

Here’s the full slate of Champions League games today:

2:45 p.m. – FS1, ESPN Deportes – Barcelona vs. Sporting CP
2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow
2:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes, ESPN3 – Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Olympiakos vs. Juventus
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Celtic vs. Anderlecht
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Benfica vs. Basel
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – AS Roma vs. FK Qarabag

, Featured, Your Running Commentary

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home