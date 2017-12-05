UEFA Champions League Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

Four Champions League groups come to a close this afternoon with several spots in the group stages still up for grabs.

Manchester United needs at least a point against CSKA Moscow to get through. Juventus, meanwhile, also needs to get a result when they travel to Greece to take on Olympiakos. They are a single point clear of Portuguese club Sporting CP for on of Group D’s two qualifying spots. It won’t be easy for Sporting to leap over the Italian Champions, though, since they face a tough away test against Barcelona.

Here’s the full slate of Champions League games today:

2:45 p.m. – FS1, ESPN Deportes – Barcelona vs. Sporting CP

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow

2:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes, ESPN3 – Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Olympiakos vs. Juventus

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Celtic vs. Anderlecht

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Benfica vs. Basel

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – AS Roma vs. FK Qarabag