Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: DeAndre Yedlin, Shaq Moore, and more

Domestic action is back in full swing for many of Europe’s leagues and that means numerous Americans will be on display. The Bundesliga returned last weekend with Timmy Chandler going the distance for Frankfurt, while Christian Pulisic and John Brooks both missed out due to injuries. DeAndre Yedlin continues to be a regular for Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle but they have a daunting task this weekend, facing Manchester City away from home.

In Mexico, after midweek Copa MX action, league play resumes this weekend starting on Friday. William Yarborough leads Club Leon in a road test at Cruz Azul, while Omar Gonzalez hopes to play for Pachuca against Lobos. Shaq Moore will expect more playing time this weekend for Levante at Villarreal, as Bobby Wood and Hamburg host Koln at home.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face West Ham on Saturday

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Stoke City on Saturday

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester City on Saturday

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj, Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Hull City on Saturday

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Burton Albion on Saturday

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Friday

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Koln on Saturday

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face FC Augsburg on Saturday

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face RB Leipzig on Saturday

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hannover on Sunday

Aron Johansson and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Sunday

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Lobos on Saturday

William Yarborough and Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Saturday

Jose Torres and Tigres face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Saturday

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco and Club Tijuana face Monterrey on Saturday

Joe Corona and Club America face Pumas on Sunday

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Morelia on Sunday

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Villarreal on Saturday

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face Heerenveen on Saturday

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face FC Eindhoven on Saturday

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Sunday

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Sunday

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Gent on Sunday

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face GD Chaves on Saturday