Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: DeAndre Yedlin, Shaq Moore, and more

Domestic action is back in full swing for many of Europe’s leagues and that means numerous Americans will be on display. The Bundesliga returned last weekend with Timmy Chandler going the distance for Frankfurt, while Christian Pulisic and John Brooks both missed out due to injuries. DeAndre Yedlin continues to be a regular for Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle but they have a daunting task this weekend, facing Manchester City away from home.
In Mexico, after midweek Copa MX action, league play resumes this weekend starting on Friday. William Yarborough leads Club Leon in a road test at Cruz Azul, while Omar Gonzalez hopes to play for Pachuca against Lobos. Shaq Moore will expect more playing time this weekend for Levante at Villarreal, as Bobby Wood and Hamburg host Koln at home.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
ENGLAND
PREMIER LEAGUE
Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face West Ham on Saturday
Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Stoke City on Saturday
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester City on Saturday
CHAMPIONSHIP
Eric Lichaj, Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Hull City on Saturday
Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Burton Albion on Saturday
GERMANY
BUNDESLIGA
Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Friday
Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Koln on Saturday
Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face FC Augsburg on Saturday
John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday
Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face RB Leipzig on Saturday
Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hannover on Sunday
Aron Johansson and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Sunday
MEXICO
LIGA MX
Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Lobos on Saturday
William Yarborough and Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Saturday
Jose Torres and Tigres face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Saturday
Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco and Club Tijuana face Monterrey on Saturday
Joe Corona and Club America face Pumas on Sunday
Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Morelia on Sunday
SPAIN
LA LIGA
Shaq Moore and Levante face Villarreal on Saturday
NETHERLANDS
EREDIVISIE
Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face Heerenveen on Saturday
Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday
EERSTE DIVISIE
Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face FC Eindhoven on Saturday
BELGIUM
JUPILER PRO LEAGUE
Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Sunday
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Sunday
Juan Torres and Lokeren face Gent on Sunday
PORTUGAL
PORTUGUESE LIGA
Keaton Parks and Benfica face GD Chaves on Saturday
