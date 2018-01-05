Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Jonathan Gonzalez, DeAndre Yedlin and more

While England gets caught up in FA Cup madness, the Liga MX Clausura kicks off over the weekend.

Following a slew of reports regarding his international future, Jonathan Gonzalez takes the field with Monterrey to open the season against Morelia. Gonzalez is fresh off a Copa MX crown as well as a Best XI selection as he looks to follow up a breakout campaign that saw Monterrey dominate most of the Apertura season. Elsewhere in Mexico, Joe Corona looks to earn his Club America debut while Jose Torres and reigning champions Tigres face Puebla.

In England, Premier League teams enter the FA Cup for what should be a busy weekend. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle have a relatively straight-forward match with Luton Town to look forward to while Eric Lichaj’s Nottingham Forest faces the toughest match of the round against Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Shaq Moore and Levante are in for a tough test of their own in the form of Barcelona.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

FA CUP

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Wigan on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Coventry City on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Southampton on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Luton Town on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Arsenal on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Tigres UANL face Puebla on Friday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Atlas on Friday.

Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Morelia on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Pumas on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Sunday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Lobos BUAP on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Barcelona on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Moreirense on Sunday.

GERMANY

FRIENDLY

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.