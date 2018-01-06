Danny Williams scores as Huddersfield downs Bolton in FA Cup

U.S. Men's National Team

American international midfielder Danny Williams played a major role in his side’s FA Cup triumph in Saturday. He was in the Huddersfield Town starting eleven for only the third time this year, and he made the most of the opportunity.

Williams scored Huddersfield’s second goal of the match in the 52nd minute, just one minute after Rajiv Van La Parra opened the scoring. It was his first goal of the season in all competitions.

Williams also had an excellent chance off a free kick in the 26th minute.

Bolton would pull one back in the 64th minute, but Huddersfield would hold out and win the day by a 2-1 score to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup

