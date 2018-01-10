Dom Dwyer out of USMNT camp due to injury

One U.S. Men’s National Team forward has been knocked out of January Camp due to injury.

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that Dom Dwyer will miss the annual January Camp due to a right hamstring strain. The federation also announced no replacement will be made, leaving the roster at 29 players.

With Dwyer’s absence, the USMNT now has five forward options joining camp: Juan Agudelo, Jordan Morris, Christian Ramirez, Rubio Rubin and CJ Sapong.

The U.S. squad reports to camp on Wednesday ahead of a January 28 match against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Here’s a look at the full roster following Dwyer’s withdrawal:

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 4/0), Cody Cropper (New England Revolution; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 0/0)

DEFENDERS: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC/CAN; 3/0), Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/CAN; 0/0), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 15/2), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Marlon Hairston (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Ian Harkes (D.C. United; 0/0), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 1/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 2/0), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy; 37/6)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 27/3), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 24/5), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Rubio Rubin (Unattached; 4/0), CJ Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 3/0)