Kathy Carter reveals plan for Independent Commission to reform U.S. Soccer

U.S. Soccer presidential hopeful Kathy Carter laid out her platform at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The main focus of her plan was the formation of an Independent Commission in charge of reforming the federation at every level.

“Based on the overwhelming feedback from the front lines of soccer in the U.S., and my 30 years as a player at the youth and amateur level, fan and executive in the game, I am proposing that U.S. Soccer establish an independent commission to determine what factors impede our country from developing world-class players more consistently and teams that succeed in international competitions,” she wrote in her overview of the commission.

The group would be chaired by Casey Wasserman, who led the city of Los Angeles’s efforts to land the 2028 Summer Olympics.

According to Carter, Wasserman and his team would focus on three broad areas: success on the pitch from the youth levels all the way into the professional ranks, growing the number of kids playing soccer, and improving the quality of officiating and coaching.

She wants to model the commission on the efforts taken by the United States Olympic Committee that responded to poor performances in the 1972 and 1988 Olympic Games, as well as how USA Basketball restructured after they failed to win gold at the 2004 Olympics.

Nobody on the commission would sit on the federation’s board, as Carter claims “it needs autonomy and to remain unencumbered by the day-to-day workings of the Federation.”

Nobody on the commission would be paid.

Carter also spoke on other topics related to the state of soccer in the United States. She was asked about the linking of MLS and USSF media rights and claimed she was “in favor of what will drive the most revenue into our sport.”

She also talked about the sport being a business, saying, “I believe that our sport is our business and our business is our sport. I don’t believe they are separate.”