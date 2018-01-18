Kathy Carter reveals plan for Independent Commission to reform U.S. Soccer

U.S. Soccer presidential hopeful Kathy Carter laid out her platform at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia on Thursday.
The main focus of her plan was the formation of an Independent Commission in charge of reforming the federation at every level.
“Based on the overwhelming feedback from the front lines of soccer in the U.S., and my 30 years as a player at the youth and amateur level, fan and executive in the game, I am proposing that U.S. Soccer establish an independent commission to determine what factors impede our country from developing world-class players more consistently and teams that succeed in international competitions,” she wrote in her overview of the commission.
The group would be chaired by Casey Wasserman, who led the city of Los Angeles’s efforts to land the 2028 Summer Olympics.
According to Carter, Wasserman and his team would focus on three broad areas: success on the pitch from the youth levels all the way into the professional ranks, growing the number of kids playing soccer, and improving the quality of officiating and coaching.
She wants to model the commission on the efforts taken by the United States Olympic Committee that responded to poor performances in the 1972 and 1988 Olympic Games, as well as how USA Basketball restructured after they failed to win gold at the 2004 Olympics.
Nobody on the commission would sit on the federation’s board, as Carter claims “it needs autonomy and to remain unencumbered by the day-to-day workings of the Federation.”
Nobody on the commission would be paid.
Carter also spoke on other topics related to the state of soccer in the United States. She was asked about the linking of MLS and USSF media rights and claimed she was “in favor of what will drive the most revenue into our sport.”
She also talked about the sport being a business, saying, “I believe that our sport is our business and our business is our sport. I don’t believe they are separate.”
So, “elect me so I can put the decisions into the hands of some unelected people, and nothing will change.” I’m sure she’s a nice lady and a competent businesswoman, but we should not let her anywhere close to the Presidency of US Soccer. This is the more of the same candidate.
How is that more of the same? The whole point of her platform is to get an outsider’s perspective on what needs to be fixed and to make sure there are no conflicts of interest. That is the most coherent idea any of the candidates have put forth so far.
Yahoo front page has a fluff piece on their female empowerment golden calf Hope Solo and how she is the best candidate. Its completely ridiculous.
GO AWAY CARTER.
Didn’t US Soccer already do this a few years ago?
Double PASS, that’s what I was thinking of. Maybe it’s less comprehensive than what she’s saying, but sure seems pretty close. And was just two years ago.
https://www.si.com/planet-futbol/2016/02/08/us-soccer-double-pass-youth-academy-development
The scope of Double Pass is more limited than what Carter is suggesting. Sounds like she wants an audit of every level of the federation, which is sorely needed.
listening to her on US of Soccer this morning was hard. she sounds like a politician. sounds like Gulati and Garber, shocker. she’s more of the same although it seems she is open to doing some things differently. but as a whole, I was not remotely impressed.
Alright. Then whi is your pick? This question is for all of you? Maybe unfair not having heard what any of the others is proposing yet. But who do you lean towards and why?
Wynalda
I agree with him on almost every issue. Whether he will be able to implement his platform is another story.
Wynalda or Martino
Wynalda is a dumpster fire of a candidate. He’s the Trump of all these contenders, spouting ridiculous talking points and claiming he knows how to fix everything, without putting forth anything of substance. He’s the “just trust me” candidate. Reminds me of Klinsmann: arrogant, condescending, superficial.
The Trump analogy falls flat. Trump is a know nothing ignoramous. Wynalda is very knowledgeable about the global game.
Spend money on the “male side” , stop being PC & SWJ with soccer.
