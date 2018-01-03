Lloyd, Morgan, Ertz headline 26 players into USWNT January camp

The U.S. Women’s National Team announced their roster for the upcoming January camp.

Head coach Jill Ellis has brought in 26 players for the 15 day training camp in Carson, California, beginning on Saturday.

Several usual names are there. Becky Sauerbrunn, Carli Lloyd, and Alex Morgan are all regulars with the squad as is U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year Julie Ertz.

Three players come into the squad with no prior experience with the senior team. Adrianna Franch, Tierna Davidson of Stanford University, Savannah McCaskill of South Carolina are all looking for their first appearances when the USWNT takes on Denmark in San Diego on January 21.

Players are also competing for spots in the upcoming SheBelieves Cup against France, England, and Germany.

Here’s the full roster:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash, Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (NC Courage), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Andi Sullivan (Stanford)

FORWARDS (7): Crystal Dunn (Chelsea), Savannah McCaskill (South Carolina), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Chicago Red Star), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)