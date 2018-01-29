MLS Ticker: SKC sign Scottish winger, Timbers near deal for Paraguay international and more

According to the Kansas City Star, Sporting Kansas City have signed Scottish winger Johnny Russell from Derby County in the English Championship.

The 27-year-old Russell has scored 94 goals since making his professional debut with Dundee United in Scotland at the tender age of 17. Since moving to Derby in 2913, he has made 203 appearances, scoring 34 times. This year, he has four goals in 23 matches as the Rams sit in second place in the English second tier. They tried to sign him to an extension, but his desire was to leave the club.

Russell will not come over as a Designated Player, but Targeted Allocation Money will be used to buy down his contract.

rapids sign danny wilson from rangers

The Colorado Rapids have added another center back, this time it’s Danny Wilson from Glasgow Rangers in Scotland. He joins Tommy Smith as the new defenders at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

He has 14 appearances for Rangers this season, where he’s scored three goals in over 1,000 minutes of play.

Wilson originally joined Rangers in 2008, but he left for a brief stint at Liverpool, where he played nine games with the senior team. He would play for Bristol City, Blackpool, and Hearts of Midlothian before returning to Rangers in 2015, where he has been ever since.

“Danny’s signing is an important addition to our back line,” said Rapids Executive Vice President and General Manager, Pádraig Smith. “In addition to his experience and leadership, Danny is in the prime of his career, and will be one of the best passing center backs in the league. We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

CRISThIAN paredes has medical with timbers

Paraguayan midfielder Cristhian Paredes is in Arizona to undergo a medical exam with the Portland Timbers, according to the Oregonian.

The regular with the Paraguay national team has been linked to a loan move from Club America to the Rose City. The 19-year-old moved to Club America in January of 2017 and made his senior international debut a month later.

cameron porter announces retirement from mls

Cameron Porter’s brief MLS career has come to an end. The former Montreal Impact and Sporting Kansas City announced his retirement on Monday.

Soccer has been a wild ride filled with fond memories that I will share with the many friends I have made along the way. Like all journeys, it is time for this one to come to an end and for a new one to begin. pic.twitter.com/OukRUpZpHH — Cameron Porter (@Cam39Porter) January 29, 2018

Porter is most known for scoring a stoppage time equalizer for the Impact in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against Pachuca, sending his team to the semis on away goals.

That was one of only two appearances he made for the Impact before he tore his ACL. He was traded to SKC before last season, where he only played three times for them all year.

The next step for the Princeton graduate is running a management consultant firm called Hex Ventures, of which he is a co-founder.