Monday Kickoff: Sanchez set to finalize work permit, de Bruyne nears new Man City deal and more

A major transfer is one step closer to being finalized while one Premier League star is nearing a new contract.

Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are finalizing work permits ahead of the widely-reported swap deal between Arsenal and Manchester United. (REPORT)

Kevin de Bruyne is set to sign a new contract with Manchester City. (REPORT)

Man City is eyeing a big-money move for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred. (REPORT)

Roma executive Monchi says the club will be prepared of Edin Dzeko does end up leaving for Chelsea. (REPORT)

Chelsea is also eyeing West Ham attacker Marco Arnautovic. (REPORT)

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen will miss two more weeks after suffering yet another injury. (REPORT)

Despite being sentenced to nine years in prison for an alleged incident of group sexual assault, Robinho has signed with Turkish club Sivasspor. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Bob Bradley is pleased with LAFC’s moves, but is still eyeing more heading towards the season. (READ)

After being selected by the Fire, Jon Bakero is looking to prove himself as an MLS difference-maker. (READ)

Alex Roldan is looking forward to the opportunity of playing with his brother Cristian. (READ)

Minnesota United’s trade-filled draft day was headlined by the selection of Mason Toye. (READ)

The USWNT rolled past Denmark to open 2018. (READ)

Timmy Chandler scored in Eintracht Frankfurt’s win over Wolfsburg. (READ)