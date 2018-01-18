Orlando City acquires Homegrown Lindley from Fire in exchange for Ramos, TAM

Orlando City acquires Homegrown Lindley from Fire in exchange for Ramos, TAM

MLS- Orlando City

Orlando City acquires Homegrown Lindley from Fire in exchange for Ramos, TAM

Orlando City added a Homegrown midfielder via trade on Thursday.

The club announced a trade for North Carolina midfielder Cam Lindley, who joins from the Chicago Fire in exchange for defender Rafael Ramos and $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money. With the deal complete, Lindley also signed a four-year deal with the Lions.

“We are excited to add Cam to our squad,” Orlando City General Manager Niki Budalic said. “He is a technical midfielder that has stood out in his two seasons at UNC. His passion ability and tactical awareness will allow him to fit in very well in our squad. We look forward to Cam joining us in Orlando”

The 20-year-old midfielder is fresh off a standout sophomore season that saw him score seven goals and add 13 assists in 22 appearances for the Tarheels. Lindley was recognized as ACC Midfielder of the Year and a First Team All-ACC selection.

Ramos signed with Orlando in 2014, joining from Benfica. Since his move to MLS, the defender has made 39 appearances while adding five assists.

“Rafael Ramos has shown early in his career that he is a capable defender in our league. We feel his qualities and mentality will fit well with our team and believe he has another level to reach in his development,” said Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez. “Additionally, we wish the best to a former Chicago Fire Academy product in Cameron Lindley as he begins his professional career.”

, , Featured, MLS- Chicago Fire, MLS- Orlando City

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home