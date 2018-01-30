Orlando City sells Cyle Larin to Besiktas

The tumultuous Cyle Larin transfer saga is over.

Orlando City announced in a strongly-worded press release on Tuesday that it came to an agreement for the Canadian forward with Turkish club Besiktas.

The Lions expressed anger in the release about how the situation was handled by Larin, his representatives and Besiktas.

Although there was displeasure from the MLS side, it agreed to a deal with the Turkish club in order to receive the proper compensation for the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Larin recorded 43 goals and six assists in 87 matches for the Lions after being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 MLS Draft.