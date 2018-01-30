Orlando City sells Cyle Larin to Besiktas

Orlando City sells Cyle Larin to Besiktas

MLS- Orlando City

Orlando City sells Cyle Larin to Besiktas

The tumultuous Cyle Larin transfer saga is over.

Orlando City announced in a strongly-worded press release on Tuesday that it came to an agreement for the Canadian forward with Turkish club Besiktas.

The Lions expressed anger in the release about how the situation was handled by Larin, his representatives and Besiktas.

Although there was displeasure from the MLS side, it agreed to a deal with the Turkish club in order to receive the proper compensation for the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Larin recorded 43 goals and six assists in 87 matches for the Lions after being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 MLS Draft.

, , , Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- Orlando City

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Yevgeniy

    Awesome!

    Respect the league and its rules!

    It was so upsetting to see many soccer fans in US hoping Besiktas would get him on a free transfer just so they could stick it to MLS. As if the league holds a gun to the players’ heads when they sign contracts

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home