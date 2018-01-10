Report: Benfica intends to mold Keaton Parks into Nemanja Matic-like No. 6

To this point, Keaton Parks has been touted as a high-level prospect when it comes to the attacking aspect of the midfield position. However, his club now sees him as something much different as comparisons with a current Premier League star have come to light.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Benfica manager Rui Vitoria is hoping to mold Parks into a No. 6. Thus far, Parks has been deployed primarily as an attacking midfielder, but Vitoria believes Parks has all of the qualities needed to be a strong defensive midfielder.

The report says the club believes Parks has similar qualities to former Benfica star and current Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. Parks’ height and large frame are similar to that of Matic’s and the club believes Parks’ ability to work out of danger and pass through lines could make him a player in the mold of the Premier League star.

According to the report, Parks has shown to be very open to the change, impressing Vitoria even further.

The process of moving Parks into the role has already begun, as Vitoria removed midfielder Andreas Samaris for Parks in the club’s recent 2-0 win over Moreirense.

Parks has earned four senior appearances for the club after breaking through at the tail end of 2017.