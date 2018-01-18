The SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Final Version)

With the 2018 MLS Draft set for Friday, and all the MLS Combine matches already in the books, it’s time for one final look at how the talent stacks up heading into the draft.

Here is the final SBI MLS Draft Big Board, ranking the top 70 players available in Friday’s 2018 MLS Draft:

SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Version 3.0)

(*=Generation Adidas Player)

1. *FRANCIS ATUAHENE, Michigan, Forward (Bio)

2. *JOAO MOUTINHO, Akron, Defender (Bio)

3. JON BAKERO, Wake Forest, Forward (Bio)

4. *MASON TOYE, Indiana, Forward (Bio)

5. TOMAS HILLIARD-ARCE, Stanford, Defender (Bio)

6. CHRIS MUELLER, Wisconsin, Forward (Bio)

7. *EMA TWUMASI, Wake Forest, Midfielder (Bio)

8. MOHAMED THIAW, Louisville, Forward (Bio)

9. TRISTAN BLACKMON, Pacific, Defender (Bio)

10. RICKY LOPEZ-ESPIN, Creighton, Forward (Bio)

11. MARK SEGBERS, Wisconsin, Defender (Bio)

12. *MO ADAMS, Syracuse, Midfielder (Bio)

13. ALEX ROLDAN, Seattle, Midfielder (Bio)

14. KEN KROLICKI, Michigan State, Midfielder (Bio)

15. DANNY MUSOVSKI, UNLV, Forward (Bio)

16. ALAN WINN, North Carolina, Forward (Bio)

17. JUSTIN FIDDES, Washington, Defender (Bio)

18. JEFF CALDWELL, Virginia, Goalkeeper (Bio)

19. JON GALLAGHER, Notre Dame, Forward (Bio)

20. WYATT OMSBERG, Dartmouth, Defender (Bio)

21. *ED OPOKU, Virginia, Forward (Bio)

22. LUCAS STAUFFER, Creighton, Defender (Bio)

23. RAFAEL ANDRADE SANTOS, VCU, Midfielder (Bio)

24. BRANDON BYE, Western Michigan, Midfielder (Bio)

25. BRIAN WHITE, Duke, Forward (Bio)

26. CHRIS LEMA, Georgetown, Midfielder (Bio)

27. PAUL MARIE, Florida International, Midfielder (Bio)

28. *GORDON WILD, Maryland, Forward (Bio)

29. OLIVER SHANNON, Clemson, Midfielder (Bio)

30. ERIC DICK, Goalkeeper, Butler (Bio)

31. ALBERT RUIZ, Florida Gulf Coast, Forward (Bio)

32. BEN LUNDGAARD, Virginia Tech, Goalkeeper (Bio)

33. POL PLANELLAS, Pittsburgh, Midfielder (Bio)

34. MARKUS FJORTOFT, Defender, Duke (Bio)

35. FRANTZDY PIERROT, Coastal Carolina, Forward (Bio)

36. JORDAN JONES, Oregon State, Forward (Bio)

37. TOM BARLOW, Wisconsin, Forward (Bio)

38. MICHAEL NELSON, SMU, Goalkeeper (Bio)

39. MARCELO ACUNA, Virginia Tech, Forward (Bio)

40. JOSE CARRERA-GARCIA, California, Midfielder (Bio)

41. CARTER MANLEY, Duke, Defender (Bio)

42. ANDRE MORRISON, Hartford, Defender (Bio)

43. TIM KUBEL, Louisville, Defender (Bio)

44. AFONSO PINHEIRO, Albany, Forward (Bio)

45. MATIAS PYYSALO, Midfielder, Central Florida (Bio)

46. DIEGO CAMPOS, Clemson, Forward (Bio)

47. DREW SKUNDRICH, Stanford, Midfielder (Bio)

48. NIKO DEVERA, Defender, Akron (Bio)

49. MAC STEEVES, Providence, Forward (Bio)

50. CORY BROWN, Xavier, Midfielder (Bio)

51. LUIS ARGUDO, Wake Forest, Midfielder (Bio)

52. WILFRED WILLIAMS, Oakland, Defender (Bio)

53. MAURO CICHERO, SMU, Midfielder (Bio)

54. GEORGE CAMPBELL, Maryland, Defender (Bio)

55. GRAHAM SMITH, Denver, Defender (Bio)

56. AUDI JEPSON, UW-Green Bay, Midfielder (Bio)

57. ALEX BUMPUS, Kentucky, Defender (Bio)

58. HARRY COOKSLEY, St. John’s, Midfielder (Bio)

59. JASON WRIGHT, Clemson, Forward (Bio)

60. PABLO AGUILAR, Midfielder, Virginia (Bio)

61. NICOLAS SAMAYOA, Defender, Florida Gulf Coast

62. JOSH MORTON, Defender, California,

63. MAMADOU GUIRASSY, Forward, NJIT

64. NATE SHULTZ, Defender, Akron

65. THOMAS VANCAEYEZEELE, Midfielder, Charleston

66. PAU BELANA, Midfielder, Akron

67. XAVIER GOMEZ, Midfielder, Omaha

68. SAM GAINFORD, Forward, Akron

69. MANUEL CORDEIRO, Midfielder, Akron

70. BRIAN ILOSKI, Midfielder, UCLA