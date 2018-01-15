Timothy Weah scores for PSG U-19s

Timothy Weah scores for PSG U-19s

Timothy Weah had himself a good weekend playing for Paris Saint-Germain’s youth team against Alençon.

He hammered a shot into an empty goal after collecting a through pass and rounding the keeper. This was his first goal since scoring against Celtic in the UEFA Youth League back in September.

An integral part of the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team at this past summer’s World Cup, Weah has been with PSG since 2014.

Take a look at Weah’s goal below:

 

  ppi23

    I define an empty goal as one where if you stop the ball on the goal-line, you can turn around sit on the ball and roll it over the line with your butt in a manner designed to humiliate your opponent for leaving their goal empty

