Timothy Weah scores for PSG U-19s

Timothy Weah had himself a good weekend playing for Paris Saint-Germain’s youth team against Alençon.
He hammered a shot into an empty goal after collecting a through pass and rounding the keeper. This was his first goal since scoring against Celtic in the UEFA Youth League back in September.
An integral part of the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team at this past summer’s World Cup, Weah has been with PSG since 2014.
Take a look at Weah’s goal below:
5 months since he last scored? not good.
The German Saints of Paris
I define an empty goal as one where if you stop the ball on the goal-line, you can turn around sit on the ball and roll it over the line with your butt in a manner designed to humiliate your opponent for leaving their goal empty
