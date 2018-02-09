Aron Johannsson expected to feature for Werder Bremen in Sunday's match against Wolfsburg

Aron Johannsson’s resurgence at Werder Bremen appeared to take a step back after the forward suffered an injury midweek, but, according to his head coach, the U.S. Men’s National Team forward should be right back in the picture this weekend.

After spending the better part of a year out of the picture with the Bundesliga club, Johannsson has fired his way back onto the scene with a pair of standout performances. First, he made a major difference as a substitute in a 2-1 win over Schalke, helping create a comeback. Then, it was a goalscoring performance in the DFB-Pokal that was slightly overshadowed by a hip injury.

That injury isn’t expected to sideline him for this weekend’s clash with Wolfsburg as Johannsson is still seen as an option to play on the right wing, a spot he’s shined in during recent matches.

“He has also shown against Leverkusen again that he can play this position very well,” said Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt, according to kreiszeitung.de.

“I did not substitute him because of his performance. Aron picked up a knock to his hip, and it went numb, but it’s nothing we must worry about, I believe. He should return for Sunday.”