Atlanta's Ezequiel Barco to miss start of season with injury

Atlanta's Ezequiel Barco to miss start of season with injury

MLS- Atlanta

Atlanta's Ezequiel Barco to miss start of season with injury

Atlanta United’s prized offseason signing will reportedly have his debut delayed by injury.

The club announced on Wednesday that Ezequiel Barco will miss the first four-to-six weeks of the MLS season after suffering a right quad injury during training on Tuesday. The $15 million signing featured in two preseason games for Atlanta, scoring in the second match after joining the club following extended negotiations.

They loss is a blow to Atlanta United, who will now be without a key attacking piece for the first stretch of the season. The club has potential replacements on hand in the form of Rookie of the Year Julian Gressel while veteran Kevin Kratz or youngster Andrew Carleton could also jump into the lineup. Darlington Nagbe, widely seen as a central player on Atlanta, could also play on the left wing as he did for the Portland Timbers.

Atlanta United opens the season Saturday against the Houston Dynamo.

, , Featured, MLS- Atlanta

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home