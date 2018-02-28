Atlanta's Ezequiel Barco to miss start of season with injury

Atlanta United’s prized offseason signing will reportedly have his debut delayed by injury.

The club announced on Wednesday that Ezequiel Barco will miss the first four-to-six weeks of the MLS season after suffering a right quad injury during training on Tuesday. The $15 million signing featured in two preseason games for Atlanta, scoring in the second match after joining the club following extended negotiations.

They loss is a blow to Atlanta United, who will now be without a key attacking piece for the first stretch of the season. The club has potential replacements on hand in the form of Rookie of the Year Julian Gressel while veteran Kevin Kratz or youngster Andrew Carleton could also jump into the lineup. Darlington Nagbe, widely seen as a central player on Atlanta, could also play on the left wing as he did for the Portland Timbers.

Atlanta United opens the season Saturday against the Houston Dynamo.