Christian Pulisic: 'We want to win the Europa League'

Borussia Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League campaign was a disappointment. The club fell short in the group of death, losing out to Tottenham and Real Madrid en route to a third place finish.

Now set for Europa League action, Christian Pulisic isn’t looking past UEFA’s secondary competition. Rather, he sees it as an opportunity to push for a trophy while building some momentum for this season and beyond.

Pulisic and Dortmund take on Atalanta on Thursday to kickstart the competition’s knockout stages. Fortunately for Dortmund, Pulisic enters in good form after providing an assist in each of the club’s last two Bundesliga games.

“We want to win the Europa League,” Pulisic told UEFA.com. “We want to go out and prove that we can be the best in this tournament. I think we go out with that attitude in every single game.

“We are up against Atalanta next; we played them in pre-season and had a tough game [Atalanta winning 1-0 in Austria]. I expect a strong defensive team. They’re going to make every single detail hard for us and we’re definitely going to have to battle if we want to go through.”

Dortmund currently sits third in the Bundesliga and will return to league action on Sunday against Borussia Monchengladbach.