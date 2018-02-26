CONCACAF announces Gold Cup expansion, potential pan-regional hosting

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is set for some change as expansion and a potential change of scenery could be coming to the 2019 tournament.
CONCACAF announced on Monday that the Gold Cup will expand to include 16 nations for the upcoming 2019 edition and beyond. The tournament previously featured 12 countries separated into three groups.
In addition, the tournament may feature matches outside of the U.S. for only the fourth time since 1991 as the federation is exploring the idea of a pan-regional footprint for the 2019 Gold Cup. The federation says that, for the first time, matches could be played in Central America and the Carribean with the U.S., Mexico and Canada having served as prior match hosts.
The new-look qualifying process for a 16-team tournament will be revealed in March.
“The expansion of the Gold Cup and the upcoming launch of the CONCACAF Nations League are key steps in delivering on the ONE CONCACAF Vision, to make the region’s most competitive football more accessible to more of our Confederation’s teams, players and fans,” said CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani.
“By widening access to these important tournaments for more of our Member Associations, we work towards our goal of ensuring that the football produced in the CONCACAF region is of the highest quality in the world.”
The U.S. Men’s National Team won the most recent Gold Cup, topping Jamaica in the tournament final this past summer.
Why can’t they just rotate hosting the regional championship, like a normal region? This is like a bass-ackwards way of keeping the one host (USA) but doling out some of the involvement to others. England doesn’t host every Euro and then they say, oh, France, since you’d like to host, too, you get a group stage doubleheader of England’s tournament.
I mean, every other tournament (U-23 qualifying, U-20, etc.) rotates.
Why don’t they rotate? Because the facilities and stadia in the US make the Gold Cup a repetitive cash cow for CONCACAF.
I am surprised, however, that Mexico and Canada haven’t made a (more public) demand to host too.
Is this a serious question? Try money, dude….
Michael Bradley and Dempsey,must understand that thers cicle in the USAMNT end,they shoul help the new face under 25,Timmy Chandler now is better than Bradley an he should play,Michael,was a star in the past,we want a USAMNT stronger and Fast and only the young do it
Costa Rica and Panama have higher average income and healthier economies then their central american neighbors. Have the Gold Cup there, invite Colombia and Venezuela.
The logical alternative hosts would be Mexico and Canada. I think Costa Rica could be a potential Central American host, particularly with its recent form in the last 2 WC cycles.
Unless I’m missing something, this announcement doesn’t specify that this expansion will be 16 teams exclusively from CONCACAF. I think it’s implied, since they stated “make the region’s most competitive football more accessible to more of our Confederation’s teams, players and fans”. And that’s a shame. CONMEBOL still makes room for Mexico or some other random non-SA team, which introduces an element of unknown.
