European Weekend Preview: Tottenham hosts Arsenal, Schalke travels to Bayern, and more

Another weekend of European league action is upon us, and a cracking North London Derby kickstarts the Premier League slate on Saturday.

Tottenham faces off with rivals Arsenal at Wembley, looking to jump into the top four and further distance themselves from their rivals. Spurs drew, 2-2, with Liverpool in a thrilling match at Anfield last Sunday. Harry Kane is the main man for Spurs, leading the way with 22 league goals this season. Arsenal, four points back from Tottenham in the standings, rolled past Everton, 5-1, at the Emirates Stadium. Aaron Ramsey led the way with a hat trick for the Gunners, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his first goal in his debut. Spurs have not lost at home to Arsenal since 2013-14, and will look to extend that run this weekend.

Elsewhere across Europe, Bayern Munich faces off with Schalke in Bundesliga action on Saturday, while Borussia Dortmund hosts Hamburg. Real Madrid welcomes Real Sociedad to town in the La Liga, looking to extend a three-match unbeaten run in league play. A pair of top-three sides will duke it out in Italy as Napoli hosts Lazio on Saturday, while PSG travels to Toulouse in Ligue 1 play.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Saturday’s action closes with league leaders Manchester City playing host to Leicester City at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s men drew, 1-1, with Burnley last weekend, which snapped a four-match winning run in all competitions. The Citizens hold a 13 point lead in the standings, which could very well be extended with three points at home. Sergio Aguero leads the team with 17 goals in league play, and 24 in all competitions. Leicester City drew, 1-1, with Swansea last weekend, and are comfortably in eighth place in the league standings. Jamie Vardy leads the team with 12 goals this season, while playmaker Riyad Mahrez is expected to sit out again for the Foxes this weekend.

Here’s all of this weekend’s EPL fixtures:

Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Swansea City vs. Burnley

West Ham United vs. Watford

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Sunday

Huddersfield Town vs. AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Monday

Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion

SPANISH LA LIGA

Real Madrid will hope for three points at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend as they welcome Real Sociedad to town. Los Blancos are a point off of third place in the standings, currently sitting on 39 points overall. Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the team with eight goals this season, including four in his last three appearances. Real Sociedad snapped a four-match losing streak with a 5-0 home win over Deportivo last weekend. Brazilian striker Willian Jose is the lone man with double-digit goals this season, netting 11 so far.

League leaders Barcelona will look to further increase their lead in the standings, hosting Getafe on Sunday. Ernesto Valverde’s side have won five of their last six matches across all competitions, allowing only two goals in that span. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have combined for 36 league goals this season, which is 10 more than the Getafe team has as a whole. Getafe have drawn three straight in league play, which sees them sitting in 11th place. 30-year-old Angel Diaz has eight goals since his move to the club in the offseason.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

Friday

Athletic Bilbao vs. Las Palmas

Saturday

Villarreal vs. Alaves

Malaga vs. Atletico Madrid

Leganes vs. Eibar

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

Sunday

Sevilla vs. Girona

Barcelona vs. Getafe

Celta Vigo vs. Espanyol

Valencia vs. Levante

Monday

Deportivo vs. Real Betis

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Saturday’s action in Germany’s top-flight sees Borussia Dortmund face off with Hamburg at home. The hosts earned their first win of 2018 last weekend, defeating Koln, 3-2, away from home. Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi netted a brace in his Dortmund debut, while Andre Schurrle scored the winner. A victory paired with other results this weekend could see Dortmund move up to second in the league table. Hamburg have not won a league fixture since Nov. 26th, going eight matches without a victory. They are in 17th place, and three points from safety with 17 points earned so far. Goalscoring has been a huge problem for Hamburg, who are tied with Koln with 17 goals scored so far. Attacking midfielder Filip Kostic leads the bunch with four goals scored.

The headlining match on Saturday sees league leaders Bayern Munich duke it out with Schalke. Since a Nov. 25th defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern have won 11 in a row in all competitions. Robert Lewandowski has been a one-man wrecking crew, scoring 18 goals in league action. Schalke have dropped to fifth place after two defeats in the new year. Austrian international Guido Burgstaller leads the team with seven goals scored, while Amine Harit has three assists. Bayern cruised to a 3-0 win at Schalke earlier this season.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

Friday

RB Leipzig vs. Augsburg

Saturday

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburg SV

1899 Hoffenheim vs. FSV Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Koln

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hertha Berlin

Hannover 96 vs. SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04

ITALIAN SERIE A

League leaders Napoli will have a tough task this weekend, facing off with third-place Lazio on Saturday. Maurizio Sarri’s side are winners of their last seven league fixtures, outscoring their opponents, 15-4, over that span. Scoring four goals in his last three fixtures has seen Belgian international Dries Mertens up his goal tally to 14 goals. Lazio will look to end a three-match winless run as they look to avenge a 4-1 home defeat to Napoli earlier this season. Ciro Immobile has 20 goals for Lazio this season, including a four-goal performance to start the new year. Lazio will look for their first win over Napoli since May 2015.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

Friday

Fiorentina vs. Juventus

Saturday

Spal vs. AC Milan

Crotone vs. Atalanta

Napoli vs. Lazio

Sunday

Sassuolo vs. Cagliari

Inter Milan vs. Bologna

Chievo Verona vs. Genoa

Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona

Torino vs. Udinese

AS Roma vs. Benevento

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Ligue 1 action kicks off on Friday as St. Etienne welcomes Marseille to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. The hosts are winners of their last two matches, defeating Caen and Amiens respectively. French striker Jonathan Bamba leads the team with six goals scored, and has been a nice bright spot for the future. Marseille are sitting 22 points ahead of their weekend opponents, and have won five of their last six matches overall. Florian Thauvin has continued his superb season, improving to 13 goals scored and 10 assists.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

Friday

St. Etienne vs. Marseille

Saturday

Toulouse vs. PSG

Angers vs. AS Monaco

Bordeaux vs. Amiens

Dijon vs. Nice

Guingamp vs. Caen

Metz vs. Montpellier

Sunday