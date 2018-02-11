Landon Donovan makes Liga MX debut

Landon Donovan is back, and his odyssey down in Mexico has begun in earnest.

Donovan made his Liga MX debut for Club Leon on Saturday night, coming off the bench to help close out a 2-1 home win over Puebla. The 35-year-old American, who came out of retirement last month, played the final seven minutes of the match at Estadio Leon. He received a loud ovation from the Club Leon faithful upon entering the field.

The brief cameo marked Donovan’s first appearance since suiting up for the LA Galaxy in an MLS playoff game against the Colorado Rapids on Nov. 6, 2016. He has now played in the top flights in the United States/Canada, Mexico, Germany and England.

Fellow American William Yarbrough started and went the distance for Club Leon on Saturday. With the victory, the team climbed up to fifth place in Liga MX.