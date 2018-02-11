Landon Donovan makes Liga MX debut

Landon Donovan is back, and his odyssey down in Mexico has begun in earnest.
Donovan made his Liga MX debut for Club Leon on Saturday night, coming off the bench to help close out a 2-1 home win over Puebla. The 35-year-old American, who came out of retirement last month, played the final seven minutes of the match at Estadio Leon. He received a loud ovation from the Club Leon faithful upon entering the field.
The brief cameo marked Donovan’s first appearance since suiting up for the LA Galaxy in an MLS playoff game against the Colorado Rapids on Nov. 6, 2016. He has now played in the top flights in the United States/Canada, Mexico, Germany and England.
Fellow American William Yarbrough started and went the distance for Club Leon on Saturday. With the victory, the team climbed up to fifth place in Liga MX.
I was watched him play and it was pretty interesting. He was brought in at the 83 minute in a very close and important game for Leon so this wasnt just a publicity stunt moment. He looked pretty quickly to adjust to the pace of the game and seemed to fit in fine after making one miscued pass. Suprisingly, he was playing center mid and not a straight attacking role. Perhaps because of the nature of the game trying to hold on to the lead, but I thought he was almost playing a holding mid role. Although at one point, he gott the ball near the outside of the box and had a chance to make a big play, but his touch escaped him and the defender deflected the ball away. Overall not a lot of action for 10 minutes of play but he looked fit and able to contribute to the team. Not bad for his debut.
