Report: D.C. United makes deal with Atlanta United to land Yamil Asad

It looks like Yamil Asad will be playing in MLS in 2018, after all. He just will not be doing so for Atlanta United.

ESPN reported on Monday that D.C. United has made multiple moves to acquire Asad on a season-long loan with option to buy, Asad was on the books of Argentine club Velez Sarsfield, but D.C. United had to agree to deals with both the Argentine outfit and Atlanta United since the talented winger had played for the second-year MLS club last season.

Per the report, D.C. will pay a minimum of $500,000 in allocation money to Atlanta United for Asad’s MLS rights. D.C. United will also give Velez Sarsfield $300,00 in loan fees for the 23-year-old attacker. The option to buy Asad at the end of the upcoming campaign will come with an additional price tag of $700,000, which combined with the loan amount would total the $1 million purchase clause that was on Asad’s contract in 2017.

D.C. United will reportedly use Targeted Allocation Money to buy down Asad’s cap hit this year. The club allegedly beat out several other MLS teams for his services, including Minnesota United.

Asad shone for Atlanta United during its expansion season. The Argentine not only scored the club’s first goal, but finished with seven tallies and 13 assists in 32 league appearances. Atlanta wanted to bring Asad back this year, but could not find a way to land both he and record signing Ezequiel Barco.

Asad’s arrival in the U.S. capital gives D.C. United another dangerous weapon in a season that will see the club open the doors to its soccer-specific stadium. He joins the likes of Paul Arriola, Luciano Acosta, and Ulises Segura on the roster.