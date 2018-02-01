SBI Question of the Day: Which young MLS export will fare best in Europe?

SBI Question of the Day: Which young MLS export will fare best in Europe?

This January, MLS sent a promising crop of young players overseas to take their chances in Europe.

Cyle Larin’s drama-filled move to Besiktas may have been the highlight, at least in terms of narrative. He had been the subject of overseas transfer rumors since his rookie season in 2015, but it took clandestinely skipping the fist few days of Orlando City training camp, leaving for Turkey, and showing up at training with his eventual new club to force the move through.

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla also left the league for a high profile overseas outfit. He made the rather large jump from Montreal to Barcelona, where he is starting off with their reserve side in the Spanish second tier. At the tender age of 18, the young forward certainly has plenty of room to develop and potentially join the behemoths at Barcelona’s senior side.

Finally, Jack Harrison returned to his native England where he signed with Manchester City before sealing a loan to Middlesbrough in the second tier on European transfer deadline day. He had been linked to a move to his hometown club of Stoke City, but they refused to pony up enough cash to sate New York City’s thirst for cash. Manchester City did, and now they have a young potential England international to develop for the future.

So, which of these players will do best on their European expeditions? Vote in the poll below and explain your reasoning in the comment section.

 

  • Hunky Dory

    I like Larin’s chances at Besiktas. It’s a good club in a good league that likes to give foreign players -even Americans – a chance. Plus: Istanbul is an awesome city, kid will be loving life.

  • froboy

    Shame none of them are Americans, seems like MLS is doing a great job at developing CONCACAF talent. If they can get more players like Barco from South America and become the spot for non-Mexican CONCACAF players the league should be able to grow nicely.

    • adam

      and then everyone complains that its about “league development” and not USMNT….right now MLS is concerned about developing the league, and not so much the American player…

