SBI Question of the Day: Which young MLS export will fare best in Europe?

This January, MLS sent a promising crop of young players overseas to take their chances in Europe.

Cyle Larin’s drama-filled move to Besiktas may have been the highlight, at least in terms of narrative. He had been the subject of overseas transfer rumors since his rookie season in 2015, but it took clandestinely skipping the fist few days of Orlando City training camp, leaving for Turkey, and showing up at training with his eventual new club to force the move through.

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla also left the league for a high profile overseas outfit. He made the rather large jump from Montreal to Barcelona, where he is starting off with their reserve side in the Spanish second tier. At the tender age of 18, the young forward certainly has plenty of room to develop and potentially join the behemoths at Barcelona’s senior side.

Finally, Jack Harrison returned to his native England where he signed with Manchester City before sealing a loan to Middlesbrough in the second tier on European transfer deadline day. He had been linked to a move to his hometown club of Stoke City, but they refused to pony up enough cash to sate New York City’s thirst for cash. Manchester City did, and now they have a young potential England international to develop for the future.

