Sydney Leroux traded to Orlando Pride

U.S. Women's National Team

Sydney Leroux will be reunited in the same town as husband and Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer for the 2018 season.

Leroux was traded to the Orlando Pride by the Utah Royals in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2019 NWSL Draft on Friday.

The 27-year-old forward, who played for FC Kansas City the last two seasons, joins an attack in Orlando that includes Brazilian star Marta and U.S. Women’s National Team standout Alex Morgan.

Leroux scored six goals in 23 appearances in her return to the field in 2017 after giving birth to the couple’s first child, Cassius, in 2016.

Dwyer and Leroux previously played in the same city in Kansas City, but that changed when the U.S. Men’s National Team forward was shipped to Orlando City in July.

 

