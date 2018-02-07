USWNT to face Mexico in Houston for April friendly

The U.S. Women’s National Team will host a rival for an April friendly.

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that the USWNT would host Mexico on April 8. The match will be held at BBVAA Compass Stadium in Houston as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying ahead of the 2019 tournament.

“It will be good to get back together after the start of the new NWSL season and we will look forward to refocusing on our team goals as we continue to move towards World Cup qualifying,” said head coach Jill Ellis. Mexico has made great strides at the senior and youth levels, and that benefits our region and our team as it gives us the opportunity to play more quality matches against CONCACAF opponents.”

The U.S. has taken on Mexico 34 times throughout the teams’ history, with El Tri earning just one win and one draw.

CONCACAF’s World Cup qualifying is set to begin this fall as three teams look to seal spots in the World Cup while a fourth will face a South American team in a two-legged playoff.