Weston McKennie returns to training field as rehab continues

While Schalke enjoyed a nice Monday off away from the training fields, one of the club’s most promising players took time to put in some work.

Weston McKennie took the latest step in his road to recovery on Monday, as he got back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a knee injury late last month. McKennie, 19, has been nursing a partial rupture to the medial collateral ligament in his right leg since January 21, but is making progress in his rehabilitation process.

🗞 It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for… @WMckennie is back out on the field! And, boy, is he excited about it 🕺 #SchalkeUS🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT3QlFFhWl — Schalke 04 USA (@s04_us) February 13, 2018

It is unclear how much work McKennie did on Monday, but it appears he got some touches in given that a member of the training staff carried a bag of balls to the field. McKennie’s initial prognosis estimated a six-week spell on the sidelines.

The up-and-coming U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder was enjoying a strong season with Schalke prior to sustaining his knee injury. He had made nine starts and 14 league appearances for the German Bundesliga side. McKennie also scored for the U.S. in his international debut back in November, netting the opener in a 1-1 road draw with Portugal.