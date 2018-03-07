Joe Corona stunner pushes Club America to rout of Tauro FC

An American midfielder kickstarted the party in what turned into a CONCACAF Champions League rout in favor of Club America.

Joe Corona scored a stunning goal to open the scoring in the 19th minute, leading Club America in a 4-0 beating of Tauro FC at the Azteca. Corona’s goal came from range, as the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder unleashed on a bouncing corner kick that found its way to the top corner.

The score stayed a 1-0 until the game’s final 20 minutes, when Club America turned up the pressure. Henry Martin began the onslaught in the 71st minute before Cecilio Dominguez added another in the 79th minute. Andres Ibarguen fired the game’s final goal just two minutes later, sealing a massive home victory for the Mexican powerhouse.

Club America heads to Panama for the second leg on March 14.

Take a closer look at Corona’s goal below: