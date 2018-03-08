Soccer Thursday: Your Running Commentary

A handful of competitions across the globe resume on Thursday with the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 taking centerstage.

Things begin this afternoon with several intriguing first legs kicking off in the Europa League, starting with AC Milan’s home showdown against Arsenal. The pair have not squared off in competitive action since 2012, after the pair shared wins in the UEFA Champions League second round.

Elsewhere in Europe, Borussia Dortmund welcome Salzburg to the Signal Iduna Park hoping for a strong performance at home. Zenit St. Petersburg travels to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after ousting Celtic last round, and Ligue 1 side Marseille hosts La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.

Here’s the full rundown of today’s action:

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

1:00 p.m. – FS2 – AC Milan vs. Arsenal

1:00 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

1:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Salzburg

1:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – CSKA Moscow vs. Lyon

3:05 p.m. – ESPN3 – Lazio vs. Dinamo Kiev

3:05 p.m. – FS2 – Marseille vs. Athletic Bilbao

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St. Petersburg

3:05 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sporting Lisbon vs. Viktoria Plzen