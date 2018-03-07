U.S. U-17 international Chris Gloster signs with Hannover 96

Another American youth international product is heading over to Germany to begin his professional career.

This time it’s nine times capped U-17 international and New York Red Bulls prospect Chris Gloster. The full back signed a deal to join the club over the summer after a two week trial.

“He made a good impression,” says Hannover 96 Academy Director Michael Tarnat, adding: “We hope for a lot from him, also with the perspective upwards.”

The native of Montclair, New Jersey is known for being the youngest player ever to start a USL match when he played for New York Red Bulls II against Orlando City B at the age of 16 back in 2016. He was part of the U.S. squad to play at the U-17 World Cup in India last year.

  • Brett

    Let’s hope he’s the new Cherundolo. He is going to learn and grow far better than sitting the bench in MLS. Our best youth need to move to Europe, only good for our national team.

