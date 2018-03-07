U.S. U-17 international Chris Gloster signs with Hannover 96

Another American youth international product is heading over to Germany to begin his professional career.

This time it’s nine times capped U-17 international and New York Red Bulls prospect Chris Gloster. The full back signed a deal to join the club over the summer after a two week trial.

“He made a good impression,” says Hannover 96 Academy Director Michael Tarnat, adding: “We hope for a lot from him, also with the perspective upwards.”

The native of Montclair, New Jersey is known for being the youngest player ever to start a USL match when he played for New York Red Bulls II against Orlando City B at the age of 16 back in 2016. He was part of the U.S. squad to play at the U-17 World Cup in India last year.