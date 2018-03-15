Chicago, Vancouver pull out as potential hosts in 2026 World Cup bid

Two MLS markets have pulled out of hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup bid.

Chicago and Vancouver have removed themselves from consideration for hosting the 2026 tournament, which features competing bids from the U.S., Mexico and Canada against Morocco. The two were on the list of 32 potential venues to host matches.

“FIFA could not provide a basic level of certainty on some major unknowns that put our city and taxpayers at risk,” the Chicago mayor’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The uncertainty for taxpayers, coupled with FIFA’s inflexibility and unwillingness to negotiate, were clear indications that further pursuit of the bid wasn’t in Chicago’s best interests.”

“While we support the prospect of hosting the World Cup, we cannot agree to terms that would put British Columbians at risk of shouldering potentially huge and unpredictable costs,” Lisa Beare, BC’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, added in a statement.

FIFA is set to decide on which bid wins hosting duties this June.