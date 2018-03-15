Chicago, Vancouver pull out as potential hosts in 2026 World Cup bid

Chicago, Vancouver pull out as potential hosts in 2026 World Cup bid

FIFA World Cup

Chicago, Vancouver pull out as potential hosts in 2026 World Cup bid

Two MLS markets have pulled out of hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup bid.

Chicago and Vancouver have removed themselves from consideration for hosting the 2026 tournament, which features competing bids from the U.S., Mexico and Canada against Morocco. The two were on the list of 32 potential venues to host matches.

“FIFA could not provide a basic level of certainty on some major unknowns that put our city and taxpayers at risk,” the Chicago mayor’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The uncertainty for taxpayers, coupled with FIFA’s inflexibility and unwillingness to negotiate, were clear indications that further pursuit of the bid wasn’t in Chicago’s best interests.”

“While we support the prospect of hosting the World Cup, we cannot agree to terms that would put British Columbians at risk of shouldering potentially huge and unpredictable costs,” Lisa Beare, BC’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, added in a statement.

FIFA is set to decide on which bid wins hosting duties this June.

, FIFA World Cup

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • TheFrenchOne

    It would be interesting if enough North American cities reach the same decision to see how FIFA would react with the prospect of only having Morocco as a potential host. Maybe that’s what they wanted all along, but I still think that FIFA still wants US-Mexico-Canada to host: top notch infrastructure and total cash cow.

    Like

    Reply
  • MidWest Ref

    FIFA’s ongoing requests for immunity from liability and special privileges for World cup guests puts the US at a bit of a disadvantage as the US, on both a federal and state level, wont grant the immunities FIFA wants. for instance, FIFA demanded that any income being paid to FIFA from the world cup would be immune from taxation. There is no way that will work here. Blatter was upset at his Ex Co because they took bribes individually and over played their hand at the last selection when FIFA would still make more money on a US World Cup when the followed the rules.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

2hr

The 2018 United Soccer League season kicks off Friday with an expected sellout in a Cascadia rivalry, last year’s champions taking on a southern newcomer, and a face off between two intriguing expansion (…)

More SBI
Home