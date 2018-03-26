Christen Press signs for Goteborg FC

Christen Press has finally settled on a club, signing for Swedish side Goteborg FC.

The long time U.S. Women’s National Team forward has elected to sign a three-month contract with the club, refusing to join the Houston Dash after being traded there during the NWSL offseason.

Back in January, Press was part of a blockbuster three-way trade that saw her traded to Houston from the Chicago Red Stars, Carli Lloyd move from the Dash to Sky Blue FC, and reigning league MVP Sam Kerr head to Chicago from Sky Blue. The move was made despite speculation that Press was interested in going back to Europe this year, and many wondered if the player would stay in Houston.

Eventually, Press did not show for the beginning of the Dash’s preseason training last month, and the chatter picked back up. The drama led to her exclusion from the U.S.’ roster ahead of a pair of friendlies with Mexico next month, though head coach Jill Ellis emphasized that she wanted the player to figure out her club situation and settle into her new team, whichever team that ended up being.

Reports suggested that she remained interested in playing for other NWSL clubs, but she settled on her former home of Goteborg. Press played for Goteborg during the 2012 Damallsvenskan season, a year that saw her score 17 times in 21 matches.

The forward’s plans following her three-month spell in Sweden are unclear. She will obviously be looking for steady playing time with the Concacaf Women’s Championship only months away, but a move back to NWSL might be tough to navigate, considering the Dash still have her rights.