European Weekend Preview: Bayern faces Dortmund, Tottenham travels to Chelsea, and more

When you think of the Bundesliga, two teams come to mind right away.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been near the top of the German first division in recent memory, and the sides will square off on Saturday at Allianz Arena.

Eighteen points separate the sides in the table, with Bayern edging nearer to their sixth consecutive league title. Bayern lost 2-1 last time out against RB Leipzig, which snapped their 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Former Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski has 31 goals in all competitions, including five in his last five appearances. Dortmund, who are in third place, are unbeaten in their last three matches despite being eliminated from the UEFA Europa League. Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi has six goals since joining the team in January.

Elsewhere this weekend, Tottenham face a trip to London rivals Chelsea on Easter, while Manchester City travel to Everton a day prior. Sevilla welcomes La Liga leaders Barcelona to town on Saturday, while Real Madrid travel to Las Palmas. AC Milan faces a tough test in Serie A play as they face Juventus in Turin. The France Coupe de la Ligue final occurs on Saturday with PSG facing Monaco.

Here’s a closer look at all of this weekend’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Stamford Bridge plays host to Sunday’s London Derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

Spurs hold a five-point advantage in the race for the top four, with the Blues on the outside looking in. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have not lost in league play since a 4-1 thumping against Manchester City before Christmas. With leading striker Harry Kane set to miss the remainder of the season, South Korean international Son Heung-Min, who is second on the team with 12 goals, looks to provide an impact in Kane’s absence.

Chelsea’s hopes of making the top four are very concerning after three defeats in their past five league matches. Both Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata are in double digits this season in goals, but found it tough to find the back of the net in recent weeks.

League leaders Manchester City look to take another step in clinching the Premier League title, as they face a trip to Everton on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost in the league since a 4-3 defeat at Liverpool on January 14th.

The Citizens have four players this season that either have double-digit goals or assists. Everton are winners of their last two matches, defeating Brighton and Stoke, respectively. Since joining from Besiktas in January, Turkish striker Cenk Tosun has four goals four the Toffees in seven appearances.

Here’s all of this weekend’s EPL fixtures:

Saturday

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

West Ham United vs. Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City

Manchester United vs. Swansea City

Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town

Watford vs. AFC Bournemouth

West Bromwich albion vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Manchester City

Sunday

Arsenal vs. Stoke City

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

LA LIGA

La Liga leaders Barcelona look to further distance themselves in the race for the league title, as they face Sevilla away from home. Barcelona are winners of their last four matches, keeping clean sheets in all of them. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been dominant in front of goal, combining for 46 league goals so far.

Sevilla are in sixth place currently and have lost two matches in March. Wissam Ben Yedder and Luis Muriel are the probable attacking front for the hosts, and have combined for 12 goals this season. Sevilla last defeated Barcelona at home in October 2015.

Real Madrid continue their push for a second-place finish , as they travel to relegation threatened Las Palmas. Los Blancos are winners of their last four matches, outscoring their opponents 13-6. Cristiano Ronaldo is still alive in the Golden Boot race with 22 tallies so far this league campaign.

Las Palmas are struggling at the wrong time, sitting six points from safety. The hosts are winless in their last seven matches, losing three and drawing four. Former West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri leads the team with seven goals this season.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

Saturday

Girona vs. Levante

Athletic Bilbao vs. Celta Vigo

Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid

Sevilla vs. Barcelona

Sunday

Espanyol vs. Alaves

Leganes vs. Valencia

Eibar vs. Real Sociedad

Malaga vs. Villarreal

Atletico Madrid vs. Deportivo

Monday

Getafe vs. Real Betis

BUNDESLIGA

A pair of top-10 sides face off on Saturday as Bayer Leverkusen welcomes Augsburg to the BayArena. Leverkusen saw a two-match winning run snapped on March 18th, and will look to get back to winning ways. \

German striker Kevin Volland (10 goals) and Jamaican winger Leon Bailey (nine goals) are two players to watch for Leverkusen.

Augsburg are 10 points clear of the relegation zone in 10th place. However, the visitors have only won one of their last six matches, despite having two double-digit goal scorers. Alfred Finnbogason and Michael Gregoritsch each have tallied 11 goals apiece for Augsburg this season.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

Saturday

1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Koln

Schalke 04 vs. SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg

Hannover 96 vs. RB Leipzig

VfB Stuttgart vs. Hamburg SV

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Sunday

Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

SERIE A

Serie A returns this weekend with two of Italy’s historic clubs fighting it out in Turin on Saturday.

League leaders Juventus look to extend their lead at the top of the table, as they welcome AC Milan to town. The hosts are unbeaten in their last 24 matches across all competitions, losing only twice in league play. Argentinian strikers Gonzalo Higuain and Paolo Dybala have combined for 32 goals so far this season.

Milan are in sixth place, as they haven’t suffered defeat in league action since Dec. 23rd. Italian striker Patrick Cutrone leads the team with seven goals, while keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is an exciting player to watch.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

Saturday

Bologna vs. AS Roma

Lazio vs. Benevento

Fiorentina vs. Crotone

Inter Milan vs. Hellas Verona

Genoa vs. Spal

Cagliari vs. Torino

Atalanta vs. Udinese

Sassuolo vs. Napoli

Chievo Verona vs. Sampdoria

Juventus vs. AC Milan

LIGUE 1

Sunday’s premier showdown in France’s top flight comes from Nantes, as the hosts face off with St. Etienne. Five points separate the sides in the top half, with Nantes 13 points out of the European qualification spots.

Claudio Ranieri’s men are unbeaten in their last three matches, winning one and drawing two. Argentine striker Emiliano Sala leads the bunch with 12 goals and is one of the young stars in Ligue 1.

St. Etienne are unbeaten in eight straight, with three draws out of their last four matches. Frenchman Jonathan Bamba leads the team with six goals, doubling his tally from all of 2016-17.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

Saturday

Dijon vs. Marseille

Sunday

Guingamp vs. Bordeaux

Caen vs. Montpellier

Lille vs. Amiens

Nantes vs. St. Etienne

Strasbourg vs. Metz

Troyes vs. Nice

Lyon vs. Toulouse

FRENCH COUPE DE LA LIGUE

Bordeaux will be rocking on Saturday as the top two sides in Ligue 1 face off for the Coupe de la Ligue. PSG rolled past Monaco 4-1 in last year’s final in Lyon, and will look to claim their second trophy of 2017-18. Unai Emery’s side held off Rennes 3-2 in the semifinal round, while Leonardo Jardim’s men defeated Montpellier 2-0 in their tie. Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have not scored in the competition yet, but will expect to lead the attacking front for the Ligue 1 leaders. Radamel Falcao has three goals in the competition for Monaco, including a brace in their semifinal win last round.

Saturday