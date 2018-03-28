Highlights: USMNT 1, Paraguay 0

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Joe Hojnacki | 52 minutes ago Follow @SportsDeskJoe
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
The USL is in action with a pair of midweek fixtures.
Tyler Adams, Wil Trapp and Marky Delgado combined to put in a standout performance.
Bobby Wood put in a shaky performance, but his penalty kick goal should be a much-needed confidence boost.
Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers thrived for the USMNT on Tuesday night thanks to a chemistry built at the youth levels.
Timothy Weah is pleased with his USMNT debut.
The USMNT took down Paraguay via a Bobby Wood penalty kick.
Mexico fell to a shorthanded Croatia team on Tuesday night.
Wil Trapp earned honors as SBI USMNT Man of the Match.
Peru kept their good run of form going with a 3-1 win over Iceland.
International friendlies concluded on Tuesday with Brazil exacting revenge on Germany. Elsewhere, Italy drew at England while Spain trounced Argentina.
Comments