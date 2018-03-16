Juventus-Real Madrid, Liverpool-Man City headline UCL quarterfinal draw

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are set.

Following Wednesday’s conclusion of the Round of 16, eight European sides learned their fate for the next round of the competition.

The top draw features a rematch of last season’s final as Serie A giants Juventus as they face off with defending champs, Real Madrid. Los Blancos handed the Old Lady a 4-1 defeat in last June’s final in Cardiff.

Also, a pair of high-flying Premier League attacks will duke it out as Liverpool face Manchester City. The teams split their league meetings earlier this season.

The first legs will take place between April 3-4, while the second legs will take place between April 10-11.

Here’s a closer look at all of the quarterfinal matches:

Barcelona vs. AS Roma

Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich

Juventus vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Manchester City