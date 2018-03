San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Valeri “Vako” Qazaishvili unleashed a ridiculous individual effort while playing for the Republic of Georgia against Estonia on Tuesday.

Vako took the ball through a few defenders in the middle of the field and hit an incredible shot into the top-left corner of the goal from just outside the box.

Georgia won the friendly 2-0, with Vako’s 34th-minute goal being the final strike of the contest.