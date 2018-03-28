Peru keeps rolling with win over Iceland

There is just no slowing Peru down right now.

Peru extended its current undefeated streak to 12 games on Tuesday night by defeating Iceland, 3-1 in a friendly at Red Bull Arena. Renato Tapia, Raul Ruidiaz, and Jefferson Farfan were the three Peruvian goal-scorers, while Jon Fjoluson netted for Iceland.

The game played in front of a sell-out crowd of 25,219 was even at 1-1 after Tapia and Fjoluson traded goals in the first half. Ruidiaz scored the winner in the 58th minute, however, and Farfan iced the game 17 minutes later with a deflected shot.

Preparing for their first World Cup in 36 years, the Peruvians finished the March international window with two victories after beating Croatia, 2-0, last Friday. The Icelanders, meanwhile, lost both of their exhibition matches after last week’s 3-0 loss to Mexico.