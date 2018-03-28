Peru keeps rolling with win over Iceland

Peru keeps rolling with win over Iceland

South American Soccer

Peru keeps rolling with win over Iceland

There is just no slowing Peru down right now.

Peru extended its current undefeated streak to 12 games on Tuesday night by defeating Iceland, 3-1 in a friendly at Red Bull Arena. Renato Tapia, Raul Ruidiaz, and Jefferson Farfan were the three Peruvian goal-scorers, while Jon Fjoluson netted for Iceland.

The game played in front of a sell-out crowd of 25,219 was even at 1-1 after Tapia and Fjoluson traded goals in the first half. Ruidiaz scored the winner in the 58th minute, however, and Farfan iced the game 17 minutes later with a deflected shot.

Preparing for their first World Cup in 36 years, the Peruvians finished the March international window with two victories after beating Croatia, 2-0, last Friday. The Icelanders, meanwhile, lost both of their exhibition matches after last week’s 3-0 loss to Mexico.

, , European Soccer, International Soccer, South American Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home