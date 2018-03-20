Report: Sarachan to remain USMNT interim coach through June

As expected, Dave Sarachan will remain in charge of the U.S. Men’s National Team through the summer.
According to the Washington Post, U.S. Soccer has extended Sarachan’s contract as interim coach through the end of June. Sarachan’s contract was set to expire at the end of March, but the interim boss recently signed a new contract with the federation lasting through the summer, keeping Sarachain in charge for four additional friendlies.
The move is a logical one as the U.S. continues its search for a general manager and, ultimately, a head coach. The federation is not expected to hire a coach until the summer when the World Cup is completed.
Until then, Sarachan will take charge for the upcoming friendly against Paraguay as well as May’s clash with Bolivia and a pair of June matches against Ireland and France.
“It was something I wanted to do,” Sarachan told the Washington Post. “I knew what the games coming up were in May and June. They are important and, for me personally, to keep this thing going with the group would be important. And I think the federation realized that as well.”
While at the helm, Sarachan has overseen a 1-1 draw over Portugal last November as well as a 0-0 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina following the annual January camp.
The U.S. returns to action on Tuesday against Paraguay.
Putting together a team without starting Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey, Graham Zusi etc is already a step in the right direction. At this point there is no where to go but up…
MLS players – Gold Cup
Yanks Abroad (in top leagues) fight for starting roles – international competition
What disappoints me is that other than giving some of the kids a runout, waiting til June to make this decision basically wastes all of the head start we have on the rest of the region, for the next cycle, while they focus on Russia and now. We’re going to have burned 8 months under a caretaker when we could have been moving forward on coaching, system, selection.
FWIW Sarachan has 2 ties in 2 games after being assistant on the first US team to miss the World Cup since 1986. He’s still picking people like Villafana who are the reason we are where we are. Other than justifying our own dithering on presidential elections and GMs and other fake structural solutions, I don’t get extending his tenure.
Couldn’t agree more. While some may think 4 years is plenty of time to get ready, why wait? The new coach should be hired and establish his system and assistant coaches soon. One thing that concerns me is that they may want to make this splashy p.r. push like they are going to get some big international name, have a bunch of people turn them down and then settle for some second tier coach. The fact is that there is a top tier international coach right in front of them in Atlanta. If they don’t make a big push to get Martino they are idiots. There is no need to look any farther.
The most important thing is to get the right person for the job though. It would be great if that person was available and willing now, but the evidence shows otherwise. Have a little patience fellas. Much better to wait a few extra months for the person they really want than pull the trigger on someone we have less confidence in.
The only time I’ve heard Martino talk about the NT coaching position is to turn it down because of the commitment he made to the young South American players he convinced to join him in Atlanta.
As far as a head start: That’s laughable. Most teams don’t have a definitive list of players for the world cup that starts in a couple of months and you want to start working in the one four plus years down the road. Unless that list is about 500 players long otherwise it’s a waste of time trying to predict who’ll be available and in form by then.
