Sounders looking for DP forward this summer

Let’s just say last week was not the prettiest for the Seattle Sounders, but it appears the club is set to make a big move in the coming months.

The defending Western Conference champs first were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League following a 3-0 second leg loss at Chivas, then fell 3-0 to FC Dallas on Sunday in MLS action.

Even with the struggles, GM Garth Lagerwey still feels the overall timeline won’t change in regards to signing a new Designated Player.

“I would say that we’re working as fast as we can in a delicate and comprehensive manner,” Lagerwey told MLSSoccer.com. “No one game or the outcome of any one game is going to dramatically change our strategy, but Jordan’s out, so the sooner we get someone in, the better. We’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the club long-term.”

The Sounders had been considering a new DP since the offseason, but saw their focus shifted following Jordan Morris’ ACL injury in February.

Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, and Osvaldo Alonso are the three current DP’s on the books for Seattle, but Alonso’s contract could be bought down via Targeted Allocation Money.

According to the MLS Players Association, Seattle paid Lodeiro $1.75 million and Alonso $1.14 million in 2017. Dempsey made $3.9 million in 2017, per the MLSPA. He signed a one-year deal for 2018 last November that, according to ESPN, is worth between $1.5 and $2 million.

A move could be made before the closing of the current transfer window on May 1, but Lagerwey feels it could be more likely that Seattle make a move come July.

“I think in a World Cup year, most players are playing for their clubs so the pool that you might get now is probably limited to players trying to break into a new team in an effort to win a World Cup place,” Lagerwey said. “It’s tricky with that type of player in terms of it’s a good long-term fit or not, but we certainly are open to it if the right opportunity presents itself.”