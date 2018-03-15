USMNT announces May friendly against Bolivia

The United States Men’s National Team will play Bolivia on Memorial Day in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Before embarking on a trip to Europe to face the Republic of Ireland and France, the USMNT play host to the South American side at Talen Energy Stadium on May 28.

“With the addition of the Bolivia game, we have a great set of experiences on the table for our young players this summer,” USMNT head coach Dave Sarachan said. “Bolivia presents different challenges than Ireland and France. We’re thrilled to be starting the tour in Philadelphia, one of the great soccer communities in the United States and a fan base that has always supported the National Team.”

The trio of games comes right after the conclusion of the European season, which means we could a mixture of European-based players and those from MLS with the focus being on developing younger talent.

 

