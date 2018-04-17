Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah and more

It’s a busy week for Americans Abroad with some young U.S. Men’s National Team stars playing on big stages in Europe.

In Germany, Weston McKennie and Schalke sit second in the Bundesliga heading into a midweek match against Eintracht Frankfurt. McKennie and co. currently hold a four-point lead on both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

French action sees the Coupe de France semifinals as Timothy Weah’s Paris Saint-Germain face Caen. PSG has already claimed the Coupe de la Ligue this season and has locked up the league crown, making the current cup run a chance at yet another treble.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga and Vitesse are in action as are Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk and Kenney Saief and Anderlecht.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday

FRANCE

COUPE DE FRANCE

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Caen on Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Heracles on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Manchester United on Tuesday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk face Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Tuesday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Wednesday

DENMARK

SUPER LEAGUE

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face AC Horsens on Wednesday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Trelleborgs FF on Tuesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face AIK on Wednesday