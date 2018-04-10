Dortmund, Man United, Tottenham headline first five clubs announced for International Champions Cup

Christian Pulisic is coming stateside this summer for the International Champions Cup.
Pulisic and Dortmund will be joined by Manchester United, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid this summer as the tournament organizers announced the first five teams set to come to the U.S. this summer.
With the World Cup upcoming, clubs are not expected to feature full rosters, making Pulisic a headliner for Dortmund. Fellow American Cameron Carter-Vickers could also play a part for Tottenham after featuring prominently in the club’s preaseason last summer before moving to the Championship on loan.
The 2017 ICC was won by Barcelona in a tournament headlined by an El Clasico in Miami against Real Madrid. Also included were clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Tottenham.
Comments