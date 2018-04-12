Kickoff times announced for CONCACAF Champions League Final

We now know when Toronto FC and Chivas de Guadalajara will battle for continental supremacy in the CONCACAF Champions League Final.

CONCACAF announced the kickoff times for both legs of the two-legged affair on Thursday.

The first leg at BMO Field will be played on Tuesday, April 17 with an 8:15 p.m. eastern kickoff. The second leg will be eight days later in Guadalajara on Wednesday, April 25 starting at 9:30 p.m. eastern time.

Chivas earned the right to host the second leg of the Final due to their superior performance throughout the course of the tournament. Their 13 points over their first six games bested Toronto’s 11.