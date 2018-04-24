Liverpool vs. Roma: Your Running Commentary

The UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals kickoff on Tuesday afternoon, as Liverpool play host to Roma at Anfield.

Both sides are coming off of impressive victories in the quarter-final round of the tournament. Liverpool knocked Manchester City out of the tournament, winning both legs of the tie, and Roma came back from a three-goal deficit to out the giant Barcelona from Champions League play. Now both sides will look to continue their storied run in the competition in Tuesday’s first leg (2:45pm, FS1).

The Liverpool lineup is headlined by the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, while the English midfield of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will look to hold down the middle of the field.

Roma, meanwhile, is led by star goalscorer Eden Dzeko, while goalkeeper Alisson has proven to be one of the top performers for the club all season. Roma’s three-at-the-back formation features quarterfinal hero Kostas Manolas, who scored late in the win over Barcelona to seal the upset.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts, opinions and some play-by-play in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.