MLS still mulling over expansion decision following Board of Governors meeting

Three cities continue to await an expansion decision from MLS, but, following a recent meeting of league executives, a final choice has yet to be made.

MLS released a statement on Tuesday following a Board of Governors meeting, revealing that Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit all remain in play to be the league’s 26th team.

“Major League Soccer’s owners met today in Los Angeles and discussed a variety of topics including a review of potential expansion finalists Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento,” the league said. “The MLS Board of Governors viewed the recent Cincinnati City Council vote on the West End stadium as a positive step forward for Cincinnati’s expansion bid. While there was no plan for a formal expansion vote at today’s Board of Governors meeting, the League will continue discussions with the three expansion finalists.”

In 2017, Nashville was approved as the league’s 24th market while Miami was officially confirmed as the 25th in January.