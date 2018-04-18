MLS still mulling over expansion decision following Board of Governors meeting

MLS still mulling over expansion decision following Board of Governors meeting

Major League Soccer

MLS still mulling over expansion decision following Board of Governors meeting

Three cities continue to await an expansion decision from MLS, but, following a recent meeting of league executives, a final choice has yet to be made.

MLS released a statement on Tuesday following a Board of Governors meeting, revealing that Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit all remain in play to be the league’s 26th team.

“Major League Soccer’s owners met today in Los Angeles and discussed a variety of topics including a review of potential expansion finalists Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento,” the league said. “The MLS Board of Governors viewed the recent Cincinnati City Council vote on the West End stadium as a positive step forward for Cincinnati’s expansion bid. While there was no plan for a formal expansion vote at today’s Board of Governors meeting, the League will continue discussions with the three expansion finalists.”

In 2017, Nashville was approved as the league’s 24th market while Miami was officially confirmed as the 25th in January.

, , Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home