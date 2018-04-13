MLS Ticker: Josef Martinez ready for Sunday clash with NYCFC, Fire eyeing Fernando Torres, and more

After suffering a finger injury on Wednesday, Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez returned to training with a brace on his hand.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Martinez is available for selection for Sunday’s showdown with New York City FC.

Martinez has five goals in five games for Tata Martino’s side.

Fire have discovery rights to Fernando Torres

One of the top Spanish forwards of this generation could be headed to Major League Soccer this summer.

Fernando Torres, 34, is leaving Atletico Madrid and could end up in MLS, with MLS Soccer reporting that the Chicago Fire have his discovery rights, and are interested in acquiring the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, was teammates with Fire coach Veljko Paunovic at Atletico Madrid early in his career.

In order for Torres to come to MLS, his asking price has to come down, as Sports Illustrated reported he is looking for $4 million per year, but he’d have to come to the league at a lower value given his age.

Morales announces retirement

Javier Morales announced his retirement after 11 seasons in MLS.

The 38-year-old was a massive part of Real Salt Lake’s success in the early part of the decade, helping RSL win the 2009 MLS Cup final and reach the 2011 CONCACAF Champions League final.

I DREAMED, LOVED, AND ENJOYED WITH THE DEPTHS OF MY BEING, BUT IT'S TIME TO LET GO……….. pic.twitter.com/J9tzbZuOsR — Javier Morales (@javi_mo11) April 12, 2018

The Argentinian midfielder is a member of the 50-50 club with 50 goals and 83 assists.

Toronto FC’s request for schedule change denied

Toronto FC’s April 21 match with the Houston Dynamo will go ahead as planned despite occurring in between the two legs of the CONCACAF Champions League final.

The Reds will play a reserve lineup against the Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium, according to MLS Soccer.

San Jose-Chicago kickoff time changed

The June 2 contest between the San Jose Earthquakes and Chicago Fire has changed to 8:30 p.m. ET and will be moved out of the national television slot on Univision.

FC Dallas, Sporting KC sign Homegrown players

FC Dallas signed Chris Richards as the club’s 22nd Homegrown player on Thursday. The defender will remain with the team’s U19 side for the time being.

Sporting Kansas City inked midfielder Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal Friday to a Homegrown deal. The 19-year-old is the ninth Homegrown player in SKC history.