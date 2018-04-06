Report: Ali Curtis, Earnie Stewart interviewed for USMNT GM position

Two more candidates have emerged for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s General Manager position.

According to MLSSoccer.com, current Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart and former New York Red Bulls sporting director Ali Curtis have interviewed for the position. Carlos Bocanegra and Garth Lagerwey have previously been linked to the role, although Bocanegra has since withdrawn himself from contention.

Stewart was hired by the Union in 2015 after previously working for NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar. The former USMNT midfielder started every game of the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups, earning 101 caps during his international career.

Prior to joining the Red Bulls, Curtis had an extended playing career before joining the league office, where he helped create several of the league’s roster mechanisms. Curtis was Red Bulls’ sporting director from 2014-2017.

The USMNT GM will be responsible for hiring the team’s head coach and is expected to be named some time before the end of the summer.