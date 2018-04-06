Report: Ali Curtis, Earnie Stewart interviewed for USMNT GM position

Two more candidates have emerged for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s General Manager position.
According to MLSSoccer.com, current Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart and former New York Red Bulls sporting director Ali Curtis have interviewed for the position. Carlos Bocanegra and Garth Lagerwey have previously been linked to the role, although Bocanegra has since withdrawn himself from contention.
Stewart was hired by the Union in 2015 after previously working for NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar. The former USMNT midfielder started every game of the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups, earning 101 caps during his international career.
Prior to joining the Red Bulls, Curtis had an extended playing career before joining the league office, where he helped create several of the league’s roster mechanisms. Curtis was Red Bulls’ sporting director from 2014-2017.
The USMNT GM will be responsible for hiring the team’s head coach and is expected to be named some time before the end of the summer.
Ernie was certainly the better player and he has served in management in Germany. Curtis was pretty successful building the Red Bull up in a few years on a modest budget, while Stewart’s Union has not flourished in the same way.
With regard to fan recognition and international experience Stewart is the better.
To the extent that a soccer team plays as well as its players and coach selected are capable of, Curtis seems to have the upper hand in that.
Ernie’s team (Phil.Union) is a lot better now with a nice blend of foreign and young American players.
Please Ernie. The Dutch system would work great here in the states and he is very familiar with it.
If Ernie has any responsibility for the disaster that is Curtin, please no.
They both seem like reasonable candidates, I guess that’s a start. I’m still not clear on what they want (or will let) the GM to do, it’s got to be more than just hiring the manager…
Curtis = MLS-centric. Arguably, they both are, aren’t they? Between the two, I’d prefer Stewart based on his work at AZ. Hope more candidates pop out of the woodwork.
John O’Brien, courtesy call for JOHN O’BRIEN. Seriously would have been nice if he would have stayed in the US Soccer circle. Could have been a big asset in the growth of our national team and league.
Of course, I think, the job is more about personnel management informed by soccer knowledge, than a pure soccer job. The best soccer players tend to be able to make quick simple decisions based on what is in front of them in that instant.
Managing people requires a more deliberate decision making process. I am not sure that being good at one naturally leads to being good at the other.
Didn’t Steve Cherundalo say that he wanted to come back to the States at some point? We need to give him a call.
What I like about Ernie Stewart is he got a lot of experience in developing young guys in a league that is known for development. This is the player you are now…this is how you improve. He thinks in terms of potential and progression; any idiot can just look out on the field and select right now (and far too many of them do.) He also has experience in both MLS and over the pond, and that balanced perspective is probably needed right now, as divided as our federation seems to be at the moment.
Earnie Stewart has done a lousy job so far in Philadelphia and Ali Curtis got fired from the Red Bulls. sounds good.
as a Sounders fan I would be thrilled if they would take Garth ‘Moneyball’ Lagerwey off our hands…
