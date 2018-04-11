Report: Kathy Carter interested in joining the NWSL

Kathy Carter came up short in her bid for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, but that doesn’t mean she is done with the American soccer world.

Since resigning from her post as president of Soccer United Marketing, Carter has been reportedly pursuing other career opportunities both in and out of soccer.

While she isn’t interested in taking over for current U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn when he steps aside, she is taking a look at helping out the NWSL. They are currently without a commissioner and sources indicate she might be interested in the job. Such a move would require the approval of Carlos Cordeiro, who defeated her in February’s U.S. Soccer presidential election.