Report: NYCFC stadium could be part of Bronx development project

There are many hurdles to clear, but it appears NYCFC has set sights on a new location for a potential stadium.

According to a report from urban development website New York YIMBY, NYCFC is eyeing a stadium on the South Bronx waterfront. The report says a 26,000 seat MLS stadium is part of a $700 million proposal called Harlem River Yards that has been submitted to the city. The proposed project has a tentative completion date of 2022.

However, a report from the Village Voice says Empire State Development has yet to officially open bids for the site, which is currently owned by the state Department of Transportation. Because of that, any plans are far from becoming a reality.

The proposed plan would take a 12.8-acre rail yard and an adjacent property to create a 22-story apartment complex as well as a soccer stadium.

Here’s a look at renderings for the proposed site: